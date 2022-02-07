Carjacking victim says she had just moved to Atlanta

A woman carjacked at gunpoint in DeKalb County is warning other women to be careful, especially at gas stations.

Tea Aaron said she had moved back to Jacksonville, Florida, before the pandemic and only returned to Atlanta five days before she was carjacked.

She lost her car, a backpack with vital records as well as her sense of security.

"He had a silver revolver with a black handle, and he said give me your keys," Aaron said.

Shell station on the corner of Covington Highway and Panola Road where Tea Aaron says she was carjacked while pumping gas

She said she was running some errands for her job and was low on gas. She said she pulled into this Shell station at the corner of Panola Road and Covington Highway in DeKalb County, just off Interstate 20. While about to pump her gas, she said a man in a yellow jacket approached, flashed the gun and demanded her keys.

"I opened the driver's side door, which I don't think he was expecting, and begged for my backpack," she said.

Gray Mercedes-Benz 250

She said her car is a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250. It has a Florida License Plate Y62RKQ. It is dark gray with white interior. The last time she saw it, the gunman was driving away with it down Covington Highway.

Now, she has to piece the records of her life together. Having just recently moved she said not only lost her driver's license but also her birth certificate that was in her backpack.

Friends have started an online fundraising effort to help her get back on her feet.

Tea Aaron in Zoom interview with FOX 5

So far, there have been no sightings of her car. She is appealing to the carjacker to at least give back her backpack that so many documents important to her life.

Aaron said just before moving to Atlanta for work, she made the mistake of dropping her car insurance from full coverage to just liability so insurance will not pay for the loss. A move she now regrets and warns others about saying it's not worth the savings.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____