Carjacked vehicle crashes in Atlanta's Vine City while fleeing from police

A suspected stolen vehicle came to a sudden stop in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta after crashing into another vehicle while trying to flee from police.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the vehicle had been carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the evening. Officers spotted that vehicle as it drove through Vine City.

When officers attempted to pull it over, the driver took off, eventually wrecking near the corner of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW and Lena Street NW.

Four people were injured. One person was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Three others were talking to medics as they were taken to an area hospital.

FOX 5 crews spotted firefighters working to cut someone from one of the vehicles.

