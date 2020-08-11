Carhop at The Varsity retires after 63 years on the job

A legend of the world of Atlanta food is retiring after decades serving customers at The Varsity.

When Louis Frank Jones starting working at The Varsity Dwight D. Eisenhower was president and Elvis Presley made teens scream with his appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

For the last 63 years, Jones has been helping hungry drive-thru customers satisfy their cravings for Frosted Oranges and onion rings at the Atlanta restaurant.

Now, at the age of 89, Jones is officially hanging up his hat as Car Hop #1.

"Mr. Frank, you are already missed by your Varsity family and our loyal customers. We wish you a wonderful retirement," The Varsity said on Facebook. "Thank you for your years of dedication and for always putting a smile on our faces."

The restaurant will retire Jones' number to pay tribute to his place in Varsity history and his legacy of customer service.

After posting the retirement announcement on Facebook, hundreds of people from around Georgia are sharing their own memories of being served by Jones - some of whom remember him from childhood and now have their own children.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy retirement Mr. Jones!

