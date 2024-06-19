Cargill set to open Atlanta office hub, hiring hundreds

article

A major food and agricultural company will bring hundreds of new jobs to metro Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that Cargill will establish a new office hub in the city.

The move should create over 400 jobs in the area, officials said.

"With our reliable infrastructure network and capable workforce, it's no wonder why companies like Cargill are choosing Georgia as a preferred destination for projects like this new office hub," Kemp said. "Innovative job creators like this help continue the upward momentum of key industries like tech and agriculture, our No. 1 industry. We had the opportunity to speak with Cargill and other global industry leaders at the World Economic Forum, and economic missions like those will continue to bear fruit for our citizens."

Cargill has more than 159 years of experience making and delivering food products across the globe. The company currently operates in 70 countries.

"Atlanta is a city committed to opportunity where companies have the talent, resources, and welcoming environment needed to accelerate business in today’s global economy," Dickens said. "By choosing Atlanta, Cargill is creating 400 new jobs that can further our economic growth and access to upward mobility for more residents in the city."

A spokesperson for Cargill said the new facility will be tasked with the digital side of the company - using analytics and artificial intelligence to make the food system more accessible and sustainable.

While the hub is expected to open in the fall, the company is already hiring for positions in data engineering, artificial intelligence, and more.

To learn more about the job openings, visit Cargill's website.