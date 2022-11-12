Caregiver sentenced for allegedly pushing woman, 86, shattering her hip

The Cobb County District Attorney's office said a judge sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison without parole after a jury convicted her of elder abuse charges.

DA Flynn D. Broady said the sentence was decided on Monday after a jury delivered the guilty verdict on Sept. 28.

Prosecutors accused Shelia Knight of "forcefully" pushing an 86-year-old woman to the ground, causing her to break her hip. The incident was allegedly caught on home security video, which prosecutors shared during the trial.

The victim's family had installed the cameras and brought footage to police. Acworth Police Department investigators charged Knight after reviewing the video in 2019.

Prosecutors said Knight was out on bond during deliberations and did not re-appear in court when the jury reached a verdict. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested Knight eight days later and transported her back to Cobb County.

"To abuse the elderly, some of our most vulnerable people, is absolutely reprehensible and unacceptable," Assistant District Attorney John Tully said.