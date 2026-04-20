Cardi B criticizes State Farm Arena staff during final tour stop

article

The Brief Cardi B criticized State Farm Arena staff before a concert in Atlanta. The rapper initially threatened to cancel but later softened her stance. She told fans it may be her last time performing at the venue.



State Farm Arena faced backlash over the weekend after rapper Cardi B publicly criticized staff ahead of a concert.

What we know:

The Grammy-winning artist went live on Instagram before the final show of her tour, appearing to yell at venue staff and threatening to cancel the performance.

Click here for Instagram post.

She later posted a message about using "power and authority" with kindness and respect.

During the show, Cardi B addressed the situation directly and suggested it could be her last time performing at the Atlanta venue.

WARNING: Graphic language

Cardi B was joined by multiple Atlanta artists during her shows, including Mariah The Scientist, Jeezy, and T.I.

The Atlanta shows were the last performances of the singer's current tour.

State Fam Arena has declined to comment on the incident, according to a spokesperson for the arena.