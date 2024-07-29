Car crashes into patio at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar in Decatur

article

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on Church Street in Decatur might have to close its doors temporarily due to significant damage caused by a vehicle crashing into its patio area late last night.

Details regarding the driver’s actions following the crash remain unclear as we await further information from the police. It is not yet confirmed whether the driver fled the scene or if the vehicle was towed away by the authorities.

The management of Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is currently assessing the damage and considering the necessary steps for repairs. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.