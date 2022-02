article

Two people have been injured in an overnight wreck in northeast Atlanta.

Officials say around 3 a.m. Friday, a car hit a pole on Lindbergh Drive right near Armand Road.

FOX 5's crew saw two people being carried out of the vehicle by emergency crews. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Officials have not released information on what caused the wreck.

