Car crashes into DeKalb County home, 2 injured
LITHONIA, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Lithonia late Tuesday night, leaving two people injured.
What we know:
The crash happened sometime before 10:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shirewick Drive.
Police said both victims suffered moderate injuries.
Emergency crews respond after a car crashed into a home along Shirewick Drive in Lithonia, Georgia, on Nov. 11, 2025.
What we don't know:
It’s not clear whether anyone was trapped inside the vehicle or the home when first responders arrived.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.