Car crashes into DeKalb County home, 2 injured

DeKalb County police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Lithonia late Tuesday night, leaving two people injured.

What we know:

The crash happened sometime before 10:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shirewick Drive.

Police said both victims suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency crews respond after a car crashed into a home along Shirewick Drive in Lithonia, Georgia, on Nov. 11, 2025.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear whether anyone was trapped inside the vehicle or the home when first responders arrived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.