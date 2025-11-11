Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into DeKalb County home, 2 injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 11, 2025 11:26pm EST
Lithonia
LITHONIA, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Lithonia late Tuesday night, leaving two people injured.

What we know:

The crash happened sometime before 10:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shirewick Drive.

Police said both victims suffered moderate injuries. 

Emergency crews respond after a car crashed into a home along Shirewick Drive in Lithonia, Georgia, on Nov. 11, 2025.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear whether anyone was trapped inside the vehicle or the home when first responders arrived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article. 

