Driver caught on camera hitting car after running red light, Duluth police say

Duluth police have shared a video of a crash that may be a reminder of why you shouldn't try to run a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Howell Ferry Road.

In the video, a dark-colored car drives into the intersection and slams into a white car that is already passing through.

The collision caused the white car to spin out of control and hit two other vehicles stopped at the light.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Duluth Police Department)

Police say the driver of the dark-colored car told officers they had a yellow light, but traffic footage showed that to be a lie.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash.

Officials have not said whether the driver who allegedly caused the accident will face any charges.