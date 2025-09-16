Captain Brantley Worley receives warm welcome home after surviving gunshot to face

The Brief Captain Brantley Worley survived a gunshot wound to the face while on duty in McCaysville, Georgia. Residents and officers showed support during Worley's return from the hospital, lining streets and holding signs. Worley's injury was serious but not life-threatening, with the bullet missing major arteries.



Communities in north Georgia turned out Tuesday to welcome home police Captain Brantley Worley, who survived being shot in the face while on duty in McCaysville over the weekend.

What we know:

Residents lined the streets of downtown McCaysville, waving flags and holding signs as Worley returned from a Chattanooga hospital. The procession ended in Canton, where friends, family and fellow officers gathered to show support.

What they're saying:

"I rallied with 30 men on Monday and we all prayed earnestly for his healing. It’s just miraculous. This is how God works," said Michael Palmer of the Fraternal Order of Police–North Georgia Mountains Lodge #112. A former officer, Palmer added, "We all feel the pain, we all feel the anger, we all feel many emotions but we all come together and help each other. The only one who can feel what a cop feels, is another cop."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Residents line the streets of McCaysville to honor Captain Brantley Worley, who was shot in the line of duty, as he heads home from the hospital on Sept. 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

Family friend John Weaver, who visited Worley in the hospital, said the injury was serious but not life-threatening. "That bullet entered his jawbone, all through his mouth area. It went out through the back of his neck and didn’t hit any arteries," Weaver said. Waiting in Canton for Worley’s return, Weaver called him "a fighter."

The night’s most emotional moment came when Worley’s young son greeted him with three words: "I love you."

The backstory:

Worley was shot late Friday night. Police arrested 26-year-old Timothy Ramsey after a daylong manhunt.

What's next:

Worley is now home and resting. Loved ones say his first meal back included barbecue and a Mountain Dew.