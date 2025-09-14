McCaysville police captain shot in throat is ‘a real-life superhero’

The Brief Captain Brantley Worley was shot in the face while on duty, according to McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley. For his friends, the shooting has been a devastating reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily. They are working to raise money to help Worley’s family with medical expenses, travel costs and household needs.



A McCaysville police captain is showing signs of improvement after being shot while responding to a suspicious person call Friday night, and friends are rallying around his family as he continues to recover in the hospital.

The backstory:

Captain Brantley Worley was shot in the face while on duty, according to McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley. After a daylong manhunt, police arrested 26-year-old Timothy Ramsey, who is charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit murder against a police officer.

Worley was rushed to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where doctors say he remains stable but is still dealing with a brain bleed and a broken nose that has made breathing difficult.

What they're saying:

For his friends, the shooting has been a devastating reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily.

"We all know as a fellow law enforcement family that if that was their last call would they answer it? And we all know yes they would because that's what they signed up for," said friend Jessica Harrison.

Friends describe Worley as a devoted husband, father and friend — someone who has always been there for others.

"Just a phenomenal friend and he would sit down and pray with you can talk with you about anything...just sharing good stories and his smile and everything like that and we just can't wait to see that again from him," Harrison said.

Now, the community is coming together to return that support. Friends are working to raise money to help Worley’s family with medical expenses, travel costs and household needs while his wife and loved ones remain by his side in the hospital.

"I hope she's getting rest and get the support she needs from the medical staff and the community and everything which we know that she is," Harrison said.

Chief Earley said the support has been overwhelming for the department as well.

"They're a small town but mighty and the law enforcement family is even bigger...we'll always stick together and do whatever we can to help a fellow officer," Harrison added.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Worley’s family, who is currently at the hospital with him in Chattanooga.