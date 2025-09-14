North Georgia officer shot in face showing improvements

article

The Brief McCaysville Police Captain Brantley Worley is showing signs of improvement Sunday after being shot in the face, according to Police Chief Michael Earley. Earley said Worley’s condition has stabilized but noted he still has a brain bleed. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Worley family as they are by his side in Chattanooga.



McCaysville Police Captain Brantley Worley is showing signs of improvement Sunday after being shot in the face, according to Police Chief Michael Earley.

What we know:

Earley said Worley’s condition has stabilized but noted he still has a brain bleed. Doctors are waiting for the results from medical scans. Worley also suffered a broken nose, which is making it difficult for him to breathe. Surgery is being considered, Earley added.

The chief called for continued prayers as Worley fights for his life.

The backstory:

Worley was shot Friday while responding to calls of a suspicious person on First Street in McCaysville. He was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment.

Officials identified the suspected gunman as 26-year-old Timothy Craig Ramsey, who was arrested Saturday in a wooded area of Fannin County after an hours-long manhunt.

Right now, Ramsey is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to kill a police officer, according to Earley.

What's next:

Ramsey is set to appear in court on Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into what happened. Officials said Ramsey might face more charges as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Worley family as they are by his side in Chattanooga.

"In this difficult and uncertain time, we want to surround Brantley’s family with love and support. The funds raised will go directly to help with medical expenses, travel, and household needs as they stand by his side during this fight," the organizer of the GoFundMe wrote. "Brantley’s strength, courage, and faith are guiding lights for all of us. We believe in the power of prayer and community, and we are asking everyone to lift him and his family up during this time."