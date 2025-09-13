Blue Alert issued for man who allegedly shot police officer

article

The Brief A McCaysville police officer was shot Friday night when responding to a 911 call. The officer has been identified as a Captain for the department. The GBI said agents are searching for Timothy Craig Ramsey.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue Alert after a McCaysville police officer was injured.

McCaysville officer injured

What we know:

The GBI said agents are searching for Timothy Craig Ramsey, who they say shot Captain Brantley Worley around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened on First Street in McCaysville.

Ramsey was last seen wearing a green shirt with green pants or shorts. He was also carrying a motorcycle helmet.

Police said they searched Ramsey’s home on Saturday but did not find him.

Officials search for a suspect accused of shooting a McCaysville Police Officer. (FOX 5)

McCaysville Police Chief Michael Otis said the officer remains in critical condition and asked the public for prayers.

"I ask that you please keep my department, the officer, his family, and his children in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time," Otis said on Facebook.

Search for suspect in officer-involved shooting

What you can do:

If you see Ramsey, call 911.

What is a Blue Alert?

Dig deeper:

According to the GBI, a Blue Alert is issued to help capture a suspect who kills or seriously injures a law enforcement officer, or to help locate a missing officer.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.