'Capone, Inc.' drug dealer sentenced in Gwinnett County

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The Brief David Shane Lancaster was sentenced to 30 years for selling fentanyl that killed two people. Prosecutors say Lancaster ran a drug distribution business under the name 'Capone, Inc.' Officials have not yet released the specific locations where the drug transactions occurred.



A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for selling fentanyl that led to the deaths of two people.

David "Capone" Shane Lancaster pleaded guilty to a violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of selling fentanyl, and three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The backstory:

Eldin Mehmedovic, 25, died on May 23, 2023. Sean Robert Wignall, 21, died on Jan. 6, 2024. Their deaths resulted from fentanyl sold by a dealer named "Capone."

Investigators were able to link Lancaster’s phone data to drug transactions between May 2023 and March 2024. Prosecutors say he operated a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution business called "Capone, Inc." Further digging by investigators linked Lancaster to several other overdoses in Gwinnett County during that time, in addition to the two deaths.

What they're saying:

"People are dying from these drugs, and we are going to ensure that those who keep dealing face serious consequences," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

What's next:

Lancaster will serve an additional 10 years on probation after his 30-year prison sentence.