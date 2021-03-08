Canton woman surprised with parade on 94th birthday

article

The sound of noisy police sirens may evoke feelings of dread for some, but on Monday in Canton the sounds were celebratory.

Police in Canton organized a special gesture for a local woman who turned 94 years young on Monday.

Police hosted a drive-by parade through a neighborhood cul-de-sac for Ozella Tanner, who they said was turning 94.

The Canton Police Department posted a video of the parade on Facebook.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.