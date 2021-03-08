Expand / Collapse search
Canton woman surprised with parade on 94th birthday

Police in Canton organized a drive-by parade for a Canon woman. (Photo: Canton Police Department)

The sound of noisy police sirens may evoke feelings of dread for some, but on Monday in Canton the sounds were celebratory. 

Police in Canton organized a special gesture for a local woman who turned 94 years young on Monday.

Police hosted a drive-by parade through a neighborhood cul-de-sac for Ozella Tanner, who they said was turning 94. 

The Canton Police Department posted a video of the parade on Facebook.

_____

