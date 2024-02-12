Canton man convicted of rape at knifepoint sentenced to life in prison

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:37 AM EST until THU 2:42 AM EST, Meriwether County
17
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:49 PM EST until WED 8:48 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:49 PM EST until FRI 3:21 PM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:09 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Upson County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:51 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County

Canton man convicted of rape at knifepoint sentenced to life in prison

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Canton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Mariano Delfino Diego-Tercero (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriffs Office)

CANTON, Ga. - A Canton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Mariano Diego-Tercero, 35, was convicted of rape, criminal attempt to commit rape and two counts of aggravated assault on Feb. 2 for an offense police say took place in Nov. 2022.

The victim, who knew Diego-Tercero before the incident, told police he put a knife to her neck and forced himself on her. A second woman came forward during the trial and testified to being targeted by Diego-Tercero in a similar predatory act.

The jury deliberated for three hours before finding him guilty of all charges.

Assistant District Attorney Alana Driscoll of the Special Victims Unit released the following statement after his conviction:

"Mariano Diego-Tercero used power and control to manipulate the woman in this case, raping her, stripping her of dignity, and shaming her into silence. It took incredible bravery for this young woman to come forward to report these crimes, and it took 12 members of our community to see the truth and convict this man for what he is, a rapist.

"This defendant is nothing but a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He found a vulnerable young woman, and he preyed upon her. He created a façade, portraying himself as an older Christian man, like a brother, just wanting to help the less fortunate."

Diego-Tercero will serve at least 30 years in prison before he's eligible for parole. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and is forbidden to contact the victim or her family in any way.