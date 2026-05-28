Canton man gets life in prison for brutal rape of home cleaner

article

The Brief A 23-year-old Canton man received a life sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to the five-hour assault and rape of a residential cleaner. Ezekiel Lamar Jackson targeted the woman through a Nextdoor post before attacking her at his apartment on April 6. The victim survived the brutal ordeal and convinced her attacker to let her go to a hospital, where police arrested him.



A Canton man will serve life in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to the brutal five-hour rape and assault of a woman who came to his apartment for a cleaning service.

Ezekiel Lamar Jackson, 23, entered a negotiated guilty plea to 10 charges, including rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Chief Superior Court Judge David L. Cannon Jr. sentenced Jackson to life with the possibility of parole, followed by 40 years of probation.

Cherokee County criminal prosecution

What we know:

According to prosecutors, Jackson posted a request for an apartment cleaning on the Nextdoor app on April 5. The victim responded and scheduled an appointment for 10 a.m. the following day. When she arrived at the one-bedroom apartment to assess the cleaning scope, Jackson attacked her in the bathroom without warning.

Prosecutors say Jackson stabbed the woman in the face and eye with a small screwdriver. He forced his fingers down her throat to stop her screams, choked her until she nearly lost consciousness and slammed her head against a counter. Over the next five hours, Jackson sexually assaulted her multiple times, held her captive and threatened to kill her if she tried to escape.

The victim eventually convinced Jackson to let her go to Northside Cherokee Hospital by promising to claim her injuries came from a fall. Jackson accompanied her to the facility and waited while she received care. Medical staff reported the assault to the Canton Police Department on April 6, and officers arrested Jackson in the hospital waiting room. Physicians determined the woman suffered a broken eye socket and brain bleeds from the head trauma.

Canton police searched the apartment and discovered a bloody towel, the screwdriver used in the assault and first-aid supplies. A search of Jackson's cellphone showed that 15 people responded to his Nextdoor post. Investigators noted that all other respondents were men or represented larger cleaning businesses, but Jackson only replied to the victim. Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis said evidence suggests Jackson intentionally targeted the victim because she was a woman working alone.

During his sentencing, Jackson was ordered to pay restitution and barred from having contact with the victim. While on probation, he is banished from Georgia except for Effingham County and Clayton County near the airport. He must also register as a sex offender and undergo psychosexual and mental health evaluations.

Unresolved case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific amount of restitution Jackson must pay to the victim. The district attorney's office did not disclose the length of time the victim spent in the intensive care unit at Kennestone Hospital during her recovery.

Impact of the crime

What they're saying:

"The defendant’s conduct was torturous and horrific," District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. "For five hours, this victim endured unimaginable violence. A sentence of life in prison is the only appropriate outcome for the deeply disturbing actions of this defendant."

The victim delivered a statement during the hearing that detailed the physical and emotional toll of the attack on herself and her children. Chavis praised the woman's resilience, stating, "The victim demonstrated great courage and strength, and ultimately saved her own life in the face of such evil."