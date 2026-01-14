Canton man arrested for setting Christmas Day building fire

article

The Brief Fire crews responded to a commercial building fire on Marietta Road on Christmas Day. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set and identified a Canton man as the suspect. Blake Louis Bishop faces multiple felony charges in connection with the fire.



A Canton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Day fire at a commercial building in Canton, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officials with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said crews responded around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 25 to a structure fire on Marietta Road.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof and active fire inside the building, but were able to quickly bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported, and no one was found inside after a search of the building.

What they're saying:

Fire investigators, working with the Canton Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, identified Blake Louis Bishop as the suspect. He has been charged with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor loitering and prowling.