DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting

Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.

Investigators said the victim and suspect spoke to each other before the suspect fired multiple shots.

If you know this person or have any additional details revolving this case, please call the Homicide Assault unit at 770-724-7850.