DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County police are asking for assistance identifying the man in this picture. He is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday morning. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department) (Supplied)

DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.

Investigators said the victim and suspect spoke to each other before the suspect fired multiple shots.

If you know this person or have any additional details revolving this case, please call the Homicide Assault unit at 770-724-7850.