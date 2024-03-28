Expand / Collapse search

Candlelight vigil held for murdered 6-year-old Atlanta boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 28, 2024 8:40am EDT
Atlanta
Candlelight vigil for Tobias Perkins

Family members held a candlelight vigil for 6-year-old Tobias Perkins on Wednesday night. Tobias was allegedly killed by his mother's boyfriend.

ATLANTA - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor the life of a young boy who was recently killed.

Family members and friends gathered in memory of 6-year-old Tobias Perkins, Jr., who died last week.

Tobias Perkins Jr.

Tobias Perkins Jr. (Supplied)

Police say he was unresponsive when he was dropped off at a southwest Atlanta fire station. He later died at the hospital.

PREVIOUS: 6-year-old's death sparks investigation, man arrested

24-year-old Dashon Jones is now facing charges related to his death. Tobias' father told FOX 5 that Jones was the young boy's mother's boyfriend.

Tobias Perkins, Sr. says he wants justice for his son. 