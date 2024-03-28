Candlelight vigil held for murdered 6-year-old Atlanta boy

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor the life of a young boy who was recently killed.

Family members and friends gathered in memory of 6-year-old Tobias Perkins, Jr., who died last week.

Tobias Perkins Jr. (Supplied)

Police say he was unresponsive when he was dropped off at a southwest Atlanta fire station. He later died at the hospital.

24-year-old Dashon Jones is now facing charges related to his death. Tobias' father told FOX 5 that Jones was the young boy's mother's boyfriend.

Tobias Perkins, Sr. says he wants justice for his son.