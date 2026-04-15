Fulton County approves $1.3B for new jail facility

The Brief Fulton County leaders approved $1.3 billion for a new special purpose jail facility and renovations to the current jail. The plan aims to end overcrowding that has led to stabbings and deaths, but the new facility will not open until 2031. What we don't know: It remains unclear if the approved funding will be enough to satisfy federal monitors or prevent future overcrowding as the population grows.



Fulton County commissioners took a major step Wednesday toward overhaul of the county's jail system by approving funding for a new facility and a multi-million dollar renovation.

New facility to focus on mental health

What we know:

The Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 to fund a $1.3 billion special purpose facility that will include 1,800 beds.

This new building is designed specifically to house seniors, youth, and inmates struggling with mental or behavioral health issues.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. noted that approximately 70% of the current jail population deals with mental health challenges.

Sheriff maintains need for full replacement

What they're saying:

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat was not at the meeting but told FOX 5 that while the vote is a "step in the right direction," he still believes a full replacement of the Rice Street jail is necessary.

Labat pointed to a 2021 study showing that 80% of the current jail has outlived its useful life.

Commissioner Bridgett Thorne called the approved plan a "true solution," while District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said the board must follow the "will of the taxpayers."

Critics target Rice Street jail renovation

The other side:

While the vote was unanimous, some leaders are critical of the plan's second phase.

The deal includes $489 million to renovate the existing jail on Rice Street.

Commissioners Arrington and Dana Barrett both expressed opposition to the renovation, with Barrett worrying the new facility will be "instantaneously too small" by the time it opens in 2031.

Timeline for Fulton County jail project

Timeline:

The long journey of creating new inmate space in Fulton County has begun with the funding of the $1.3 billion project. The new facility will focus on specialized care, but the timeline for completion is several years away.

2021: Commissioned jail feasibility study begins.

2023: Cost of a full replacement facility estimated at $1.67 billion.

Wednesday: Commissioners approve $1.3 billion for new facility and Rice Street renovations.

2031: Estimated opening date for the new special purpose facility.