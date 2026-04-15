Lab worker stole patient credit card info, Villa Rica police say

The Brief A medical lab worker is facing fraud and identity theft charges after police said she stole credit card information from patients in Villa Rica. Investigators said the woman took photos of patients' cards to spend more than $1,000 on DoorDash orders and Victoria's Secret merchandise. Police are warning the public to stay alert because the victims physical cards were never missing.



A nurse is behind bars after an investigation into identity theft at a local medical lab office, according to the Villa Rica Police Department.

What we know:

Villa Rica police said Tkeyah Bradshaw worked in an area medical lab office when she allegedly took pictures of patient credit cards.

Investigators found that Bradshaw used the stolen information to run up more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges.

The unauthorized spending included everything from DoorDash deliveries to items from Victoria’s Secret.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what lab Bradshaw worked at or if additional victims have come forward.

What they're saying:

Police are using the case to remind residents that modern theft doesn't always involve a stolen wallet.

"Be aware of your belongings," said Villa Rica Police Sgt. Spencer Crawford. "Know where everything is, but in this case something was not physically stolen... the victims did not know their cards were missing."

Because Bradshaw allegedly used photos of the cards, the victims maintained possession of their physical plastic while their accounts were being drained.

What's next:

Bradshaw was arrested following the probe and is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail. Records show she is being held on no bond. It is unclear when her next court appearance will be.