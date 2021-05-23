Canadian police capture footage of cat chasing coyote away

It would seem bunnies aren’t the only animal capable of giving coyotes the business.

Police in Port Moody captured footage of a cat that was in no mood to be bothered by a pesky coyote.

The video shows the two critters next to a parked car. Suddenly, the cat began chasing the coyote out of the parking lot.

Police said they followed the coyote all the way out of the area. Meanwhile, the cat "was seen doing its rounds in the parking lot" the next morning, police said.

Police in Port Moody captured footage of a cat that was in no mood to be bothered by a pesky coyote. (Credit: Port Moody Police via Storyful)

With Port Moody situated in forested mountains, wildlife encounters are common. The city’s wildlife experts advise people encountering coyotes to "be big, brave and loud," a strategy the cat is clearly familiar with.

Coyotes are timed by nature and scaring coyotes helps them retain their natural fear of humans, experts said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.