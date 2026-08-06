Can you identify this man wanted in a Sandy Springs assault?

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The Brief Police in Sandy Springs are trying to identify a man wanted for an aggravated assault. The crime happened in the Northwood Drive area on June 27. Investigators are asking anyone with details about the person pictured to contact police.



Sandy Springs police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a June 27 aggravated assault at an area apartment complex

Sandy Springs police investigation

What we know:

Officers are searching for a man wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on June 27 at the Monarch apartments in the Northwood Drive area. Detectives released a photo of the man, who is pictured wearing a dark hat and blue shirt.

Northwood Drive area search

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific details about what led to the assault or if anyone was injured. Investigators have not identified the man shown in the photo.

Contacting investigators

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case should contact Detective W. Delaney at 770-551-3313 or wdelaney@sandyspringsga.gov.