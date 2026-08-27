Can you hunt deer in Milton? What local law says
MILTON, Ga. - A ban on deer hunting across all public parks and greenspaces in Milton remains strictly enforced as local officials clarify rules for private land.
Milton deer hunting rules
What we know:
Hunting deer is prohibited on all public property, including active and passive parks, throughout Milton.
Private property hunting is permitted only when hunters secure explicit permission from the property owner.
This private property restriction applies equally to dense residential neighborhoods, undeveloped plots, former landfills and large yards.
City officials enacted these restrictions to protect public safety and preserve private property rights.
Residents seeking to hunt can find authorized locations across the state and broader region.
Reporting illegal hunting activity
What we don't know:
City officials have not released details regarding specific fines or penalties for individuals caught hunting illegally on public land.
State game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources remain available to field questions about hunting laws or investigate reports of unlawful activity.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the City of Milton government, which published a public notice outlining local deer hunting ordinances, as well as the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.