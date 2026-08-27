Can you hunt deer in Milton? What local law says

The Brief City officials remind residents that hunting deer on public property like parks is illegal in Milton. Hunters can only track deer on private property if they have official written consent from the landowner. Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens are available to answer questions or take reports of illegal hunting.



A ban on deer hunting across all public parks and greenspaces in Milton remains strictly enforced as local officials clarify rules for private land.

Milton deer hunting rules

What we know:

Hunting deer is prohibited on all public property, including active and passive parks, throughout Milton.

Private property hunting is permitted only when hunters secure explicit permission from the property owner.

This private property restriction applies equally to dense residential neighborhoods, undeveloped plots, former landfills and large yards.

City officials enacted these restrictions to protect public safety and preserve private property rights.

Residents seeking to hunt can find authorized locations across the state and broader region.

Reporting illegal hunting activity

What we don't know:

City officials have not released details regarding specific fines or penalties for individuals caught hunting illegally on public land.

State game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources remain available to field questions about hunting laws or investigate reports of unlawful activity.