Booze bandits caught on camera smashing through Camp Creek hot spot

Surveillance video shows a bold break-in at a popular Camp Creek business early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Several masked men can be seen forcing their way inside the CRU Lounge in Camp Creek and ultimately making off with a safe and bottles of tequila.

"Man, it's happening. Oh, it's happening," co-owner Sheldon Daymon said.

It's not the early morning wake-up call any business owner wants. Daymon says he got the motion notifications just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Something was knocking my glass out, and this is not regular glass. There's a film on it so it doesn't shatter it falls. So, you have to constantly keep at it trying to break it," Daymon said.

Daymon walked FOX 5's Eric Perry through what happened once the men got inside.

"Don Julio Reposado. They didn't get the Casa Azul; they didn't get the 1942. They tried to snatch my drawer off, but they had a plan. I'm sure more than likely they had been here before," Daymon said.

Video shows the men using a crowbar to get into the office and take the safe. Inside, it was only about $1,100.

"They dumped all the hookah stuff out. It was in a bin. They dumped it out," Daymon said.

Their final stop was a liquor closet. The video shows the "booze bandits" kicking down the door and loading up a bin with a few bottles before taking off.

Daymon says the damages cost more than what this group got away with.

What they're saying:

He says next time they could just ask for help.

"There's something called ‘each one teach one.’ Come talk to somebody. Come ask for a job. If I don't have something, then I can point you to the right direction. It's not worth it, to sum it all up. It's not worth it," Daymon said.

What you can do:

East Point Police confirm they are investigating. If you know anything that could help, come forward. You can remain anonymous.