Called races for U.S. House in Georgia

Ballots continue to be counted, but already there are some winners to announce for U.S. House representing Georgia.

The Associated Press has called a handful of Congressional races in Georgia so far.

As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, here are the races that the Associated Press has called:

1ST DISTRICT

Buddy Carter

Republican Buddy Carter won a fourth term in Congress, beating Democrat Joyce Marie Griggs in the coastal 1st District. Carter said he would focus on economic recovery. Griggs said it was key to keep the Affordable Care Act in place, and sought more stimulus money for people because of COVID-19.

2ND DISTRICT

Sanford Bishop, Jr.

Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop won a 15th term in southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District against Republican Don Cole. Bishop campaigned as a moderate focused on development, also calling for a stronger response to COVID-19. Cole said he would focus on economic development.

3RD DISTRICT

Drew Ferguson IV

Incumbent Republican Drew Ferguson beat Democrat Val Almonord, winning his third term in western Georgia’s 3rd District. Ferguson touted work to increase internet access and improve business competitiveness. Almonord argued for expanding health care and more COVID-19 relief. Ferguson tested positive for COIVD-19 after a joint campaigning event with Governor Brian Kemp.

4TH DISTRICT

Hank Johnson

Incumbent Democrat Hank Johnson has been elected to a seventh term representing the 4th District in Atlanta’s eastern suburbs after beating Republican Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen. Johnson touts criminal justice reform and improving internet access. Cruz supported Trump and opposed abortion.

5TH DISTRICT

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams was elected to take over the congressional seat of Lewis after the monumental civil rights icon died in July. Williams easily beat Republican Angela Stanton-King in the district including much of Atlanta and nearby suburbs. The 42-year-old Williams was tapped to succeed Lewis and now joins two other Black women, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and 2018 gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, as among Georgia’s most influential Democrats. Stanton-King, 43, is a reality TV personality and outspoken Trump supporter. She argued that Trump has delivered economically for African Americans. A special election to determine Lewis’ short-term replacement is taking place next month, but the winner will only be in Congress until Williams is sworn in on Jan. 3. Neither Williams nor Stanton-King is running in that race.

6TH DISTRICT

Lucy McBath

Democrat Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Karen Handel's attempt to reclaim her former congressional seat. McBath had unseated Handel in 2018. The Democrat foiled a GOP comeback in the district. She held onto a swath of affluent Atlanta suburbs in Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties that were once a Republican stronghold. McBath is a gun control activist whose teenage son was fatally shot in 2012. Handel targeted McBath as a "one-issue candidate" and too closely aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats. McBath sought to emphasize her bipartisan credentials and attacked Handel's opposition to abortion rights and said she was a threat to health care access.

8TH DISTRICT

Austin Scott

Republican Austin Scott won a sixth term against Democrat Lindsey Holliday and Green Party member Jimmy Cooper in the 8th District. Scott supported agriculture, rural hospitals and military bases. Holliday argued Trump endangers democracy and sought a stronger COVID-19 response.

9TH DISTRICT

Republican Andrew Clyde beat Democrat Devin Pandy in an open seat in northeast Georgia after incumbent Doug Collins chose to run for U.S. Senate. Clyde touted his support of gun rights and his success in getting a law changed after the IRS seized $940,000 from him in 2013. Pandy pledged a bipartisan, little-guy approach, saying his priorities include better access to health care, a higher minimum wage and an end to tariffs. Clyde far outspent Pandy, with the gun dealer loaning his campaign more than $1.4 million.

10TH DISTRICT

Jody Hice

Incumbent Republican Jody Hice won a fourth term in eastern Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. He defeated Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green for the second straight time. Hice defended Trump, supported police and opposed abortion on the campaign trail. Johnson-Green emphasized access to health care.

11TH DISTRICT

Barry Loudermilk

Republican Barry Loudermilk beat Democrat Dana Barrett in the 11th Congressional District in the northwest Atlanta suburbs. Loudermilk won a fourth term focusing on economic recovery, low taxes and less regulation. Barrett emphasized health care and equal economic opportunity.

12TH DISTRICT

Rick Allen

Republican Rick Allen won a fourth term against Democrat Liz Johnson in eastern Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. Allen opposed expanded federal health coverage and social service programs. Johnson ran unsuccessfully for state insurance commissioner in 2014.

13TH DISTRICT

David Scott

Incumbent Democrat David Scott defeated Republican Becky Hites, winning a 10th term representing Georgia’s 13th Congressional District in Atlanta’s southern suburbs. Scott advocated for more money for COVID-19 relief and gun control. Hites said she would work to improve the district’s economy.

14TH DISTRICT

Marjorie Taylor Greene at an endorsement event for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Dallas, Georgia on Oct. 15, 2020. (FOX 5)

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene won election in an unopposed race in northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District after Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out and left the state. Greene has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories. She was supported by President Donald Trump, who called her a “future Republican Star.” Greene has alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accused Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

