California man recounts rescue efforts of Georgia family off Hilton Head

The Brief A California man vacationing at Hilton Head with his family jumped in the ocean Thursday to try and save a young boy and his father. The Beaufort County, SC Sheriff’s Office says Saumen Kundu (49) drowned that day, but his 11-year-old son made it back to shore through the help of this Good Samaritan and other bystanders. Gavin Stokes says he wants 11-year-old Akash Kundu to understand how brave he was in that moment and live life to the fullest in honor of his late father.



A 49-year-old Georgia man drowned on Thursday while trying to escape a rip current off the coast of Hilton Head Island, despite rescue efforts from a California man who also saved the victim’s 11-year-old son.

FOX 5's Eric Mock spoke exclusively to the Good Samaritan who helped save an 11-year-old boy and desperately tried to save that boy’s father when a rip current off of Hilton Head Island.

Hilton Head drowning

What we know:

Saumen Kundu, of Cumming, was pulled under while swimming with his son Akash near the Sea Pines community. Gavin Stokes, visiting from California, and his sister, Erica Boulay of Chicago, were at their family’s condo when they heard cries for help from the ocean.

The Beaufort County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office said the two were pulled out by a strong rip current at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Saumen Kundu (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Rescue attempt off Hilton Head

What they're saying:

Gavin Stokes lives in California, his sister Erica Boulay in Chicago, but their family has vacationed in Hilton Head for decades.

They were in the family condo in the Sea Pines community Thursday when they heard cries of distress coming from the ocean.

"My partner, Suzanne, grabbed a pair of binoculars and looked out and said, ‘There’s somebody out there. There’s a kid out there in the ocean,’" Stokes said.

Stokes immediately sprinted to the beach. Boulay followed, grabbing a life preserver from the condo pool and tossing it to her brother.

"I just panicked because I know how horrible the currents can be right there," Boulay said. The siblings have vacationed at Hilton Head for decades and were aware of the area’s dangerous currents.

"There wasn't any hesitation," Stokes said. "I can't imagine not having taken action and then finding out later what happened."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Gavin Stokes and his partner, Suzanne, shared these images of an attempt to rescue a Georgia family swimming off Hilton Head, North Carolina on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Stokes said the ocean was choppy and the swim out to Kundu and Akash was a struggle.

"His father was facedown in the water and clearly not responsive. So immediately the task was to get him turned over," Stokes said. "I had the safety ring and I put it under his upper body to get his face out of the water. I tried rescue breathing."

After multiple attempts to revive Kundu in the water, Stokes began the long task of swimming back to shore with help from Akash.

"He was very helpful. You know, he worked with me. He did everything I asked him to do," Stokes said. "He helped me hold the ring under his father. And we started kicking backwards. I was kicking backwards towards the shore."

Boulay called 911 and requested a rescue boat, but none arrived.

"Everyone on the shore [was] wondering, where are the boats, where are the helicopters?" Boulay said. "Is there nobody nearby?"

Stokes said the current was so strong it took about 20 minutes to reach the beach. First responders arrived and performed CPR on Kundu for nearly 30 minutes, but he could not be revived.

Akash Kundu

Stokes believes Akash survived because of his bravery and determination.

"The important thing is that he not feel like it’s his fault," Stokes said. "The only reason there was a chance to save his father’s life, he yelled and yelled continuously and strongly enough to be heard over waves."

"He’s sad for his dad," Stokes continued, "but to live a good life for his dad... I want [him] to know [he] did everything he could and to enjoy [his] life."

More questions

What's next:

Stokes and Boulay say they are urging officials to install more safety signs and emergency equipment along the beach to help future rescue efforts.

The Kundu Family (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What we don't know:

Beaufort County authorities have not responded to questions about why no rescue boats were dispatched.

What you can do:

A colleague of Kundu started a GoFundMe to help the family as they figure out how to get back on their feet.

Kundu was the sole provider for his wife and son.