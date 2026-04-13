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Calhoun police chief placed on administrative leave

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 13, 2026 10:19am EDT
Gordon County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Calhoun Police Department (Credit: City of Calhoun)

The Brief

    • Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle placed on paid administrative leave.
    • Independent investigation underway; details not yet released.
    • Lt. Col. Ken Carson named interim chief during investigation.

CALHOUN, Ga. - A North Georgia police chief has been placed on leave as an independent investigation gets underway.

What we know:

Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

What's next:

In the meantime, Lieutenant Colonel Ken Carson will step in as interim chief. Authorities say no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.

The Source

  • The information above was supplied by the City of Calhoun. 

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