Calhoun police chief placed on administrative leave
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CALHOUN, Ga. - A North Georgia police chief has been placed on leave as an independent investigation gets underway.
What we know:
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the decision.
What's next:
In the meantime, Lieutenant Colonel Ken Carson will step in as interim chief. Authorities say no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.