Calhoun police chief placed on administrative leave

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The Brief Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle placed on paid administrative leave. Independent investigation underway; details not yet released. Lt. Col. Ken Carson named interim chief during investigation.



A North Georgia police chief has been placed on leave as an independent investigation gets underway.

What we know:

Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

What's next:

In the meantime, Lieutenant Colonel Ken Carson will step in as interim chief. Authorities say no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.