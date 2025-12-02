Bartow County deputy loses mother in Calhoun house fire

The Brief Deputy Elizabeth Townsend lost her mother after a fire destroyed the family’s home before Thanksgiving. A passerby helped pull Pam Bell from the burning home, but she died four days later. Deputies and friends are collecting donations as the family rebuilds after losing all belongings.



A Bartow County deputy is facing a heartbreaking loss after her mother died from injuries suffered in a fire that destroyed the family’s home the day before Thanksgiving.

What we know:

Pam Bell, 70, died Sunday night, four days after she was pulled from the burning home near Calhoun. Bell was the mother of Deputy Elizabeth Townsend, a wife and mother of five with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

"She's very loving to everybody," said Deputy Pam Ploof, a close friend of Townsend.

The fire broke out the day before Thanksgiving while several members of the family were inside.

"The fire started in the middle of the house, and Elizabeth and the two boys were able to get out of the house, and her father was able to get out, and they realized their mother, Ms. Bell, was still asleep in the bedroom," said Ploof.

A driver who happened to pass by stopped to help. Ploof said he helped Townsend’s husband, Shane, pull Bell from the burning home. Bell was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

Townsend’s family lost the home and all of their belongings in the fire. Friends and fellow deputies have been collecting donations as the family looks for a new place to live.

"When you've lost everything, you've lost everything. They have no sheets, no towels, no mattresses, nothing. We're trying to get them the essentials until they can find a place," said Ploof.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family: https://gofund.me/db6156757