Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp festival returns this weekend

What’s better than an afternoon of cold beer, hot chili, and bluegrass music? Nothing … as long as it’s happening in Atlanta’s historic Cabbagetown neighborhood!

The annual Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival returns this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 p.m. until 6 p.m. — raising funds for parks and green spaces in Cabbagetown. The one-day event has grown into a big deal for the neighborhood and surrounding communities, drawing an estimated crowd of more than 30,000 in 2019. And why wouldn’t it, with main attractions including a competitive chili cook-off, a 5K race (called Romp and Stomp), live music, and a vibrant artist market? And yes, guests get to taste all that chili; spoons are available for purchase at Little’s for $10 cash and Sweet Cheats for $10 cash or $10.50 by card.

And, of course, the event also gives folks a chance to explore Cabbagetown, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was built starting in the late 1800s for the workers of a textile processing mill. The neighborhood is located directly next to Historic Oakland Cemetery and includes the famed Krog Street Tunnel.

For more information on this year’s Chomp & Stomp, click over to the event’s official website here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning in Cabbagetown, getting a "sweet" (and spicy!) preview of this year’s big event.





