Bystanders shot in deadly Piedmont Avenue drive-by, police say

More than 30 shots were fired in a deadly drive-by shooting on Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting left one dead the three others hurt. Police offered few details about a potential suspect in the shooting, except describing the suspect's vehicle as a dark SUV or crossover.

Atlanta police said the victims' ages range from 18 to 21 years old and appear to be innocent bystanders. Two people shot are in stable condition, police said. Police said the victims were not from Georgia.

At about 1:36 a.m. officers responded to the call at 215 Piedmont Avenue.

Police found more than 30 shell casings from two different weapons.

Police are unsure of a motive since video evidence in the investigation indicates there did not contribute to the shooting.

