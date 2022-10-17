Bystander shoots armed man threatening Gainesville paramedics, police say

article

A scary situation in a Gainesville neighborhood was ended when an armed citizen shot a man armed with multiple knives Monday morning.

Gainesville police say that around 7:30 am., officers responded to reports of a person exhibiting abnormal behavior on Shades Valley Lane.

The caller told responders that a man possibly in a "mental health crisis" was armed with knives and was running through the area causing damage and threatening people.

Before police arrived at the scene, they say the subject threatened two female medics who were in the process of loading a patient.

At that time, police say a citizen shot the man multiple times.

Medics took the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Two other people were injured in the incident.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man or the armed citizen. At this time, it is unknown if anyone will be charged in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.