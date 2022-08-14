Bystander captures footage of shots fired in Morningside neighborhood, 2 teens injured

Atlanta Police say a house party on Middlesex Ave. on Saturday night got out of control. At some point, there was a fight that then led to gunfire.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they have the video of the chaos that erupted in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood on Saturday night. Detectives say it is a part of their investigation.

"It was bang bang, and then I heard a lot of ‘Oh my God I have been shot," one woman said.

The woman did not want to be identified, but she believes about 100 teenagers were at the house party in the 1300 block of Middlesex Ave.

She says at about 11:30 Saturday night the fun quickly turned.

"After the shooting, it was a lot of chaos and a lot of kids running up and down," she said.

APD responded to the scene.

When they got here they found two teens shot in their arms. Both were taken to the hospital but will survive.

Investigators say the shooting started after a fight.

"We really don't have that kind of crime or events in Morningside neighborhood, we get some petty crime here and there, windows smashed, cars on the street, but nothing of that magnitude," said Matthew Wright. "So, I think all the neighbors in this neighborhood are very shocked."

Wright lives down the street from where the bullets started flying. He says while the area is normally safe, it is not shocking this happened so close to home.

"Disconcerting yes, does it surprise me though at the moment with what we're seeing in and around the city, no unfortunately that's just the state of things at the moment," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call or Crime Stoppers.