Butts County Sheriff's Office find crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and guns during search

Six individuals were arrested on Thursday during a patrol led by Sheriff Gary Long and his deputies in the city of Jackson. The authorities conducted a search warrant on the residence, where they found a large quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and firearms.

According to Long, the suspects are on parole for sale of cocaine and will be returned to the state prison system. The Sheriff expressed his gratitude for his team of well-trained and dedicated deputies for their efforts in making the arrests.

"As Sheriff, I could not be more proud and blessed to have such well-trained, hard-charging deputies serving the great people of this community," Long said in a Facebook post. "I can truly say that after 27 years in this profession, we truly have the best deputies this state has to offer."

Long also issued a warning to criminals in the area, saying that his team is more determined than ever to put them in jail or run them out of the county.

"To the criminals, it's a new season, spring is here and we are more determined today than we have ever been before to either put you in jail or run you clear out of this county!" Long stated.

The Sheriff concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Sheriff and lead his team of deputies.

