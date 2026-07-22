Butts County drone contraband bust: Deputies intercept prison delivery on I-75

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Butts County Sheriff's Office deputies display a massive contraband payload—including a large drone, vacuum-sealed marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, and a PlayStation—seized during an Interstate 75 traffic stop intended for delivery to Ware State Prison inmates on July 21, 2026. (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief A traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Butts County uncovered a large drone packed with drugs, electronics and weapons bound for Ware State Prison. Deputies seized ecstasy, marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, a PlayStation console, META sunglasses and knives intended for incarcerated gang members. Local authorities warn that weekly airborne smuggling operations pose an urgent public safety threat requiring immediate state legislative leadership.



Deputies in Butts County intercepted a massive drone smuggling payload on Interstate 75 intended for delivery to a Georgia state prison, prompting local authorities to demand immediate state action against rising correctional facility crime.

Butts County drone contraband bust

What we know:

A deputy pulled over a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 for a traffic violation on Tuesday, according to the Butts County Sheriff's Office.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered a large drone along with approximately six ounces of suspected MDMA, five pounds of suspected marijuana and 15 pounds of cigarette tobacco.

Investigators also seized JB Weld, knives, dozens of cellphones, charging devices, META sunglasses and a PlayStation gaming system.

Deputies believe the contraband was headed to Ware State Prison, where investigators say criminal street gangs maintain substantial control over illegal smuggling operations across Georgia.

Interstate 75 traffic stop details

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified the driver or any passengers pulled over during the Interstate 75 traffic stop.

Authorities have not released details regarding specific criminal charges or potential arrests stemming from the seized drone shipment.

Ware State Prison smuggling operations

The backstory:

Law enforcement officers across Georgia encounter drone-assisted smuggling attempts aimed at correctional institutions on a nearly weekly basis, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Gary Long warned that violence, staffing shortages, homicides and organized crime inside state prisons directly spill over into local neighborhoods once incarcerated individuals are released.

Sheriff's reaction

What they're saying:

"As Sheriff, one of my responsibilities is to keep our communities safe. When individuals are convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison, the goal is accountability, rehabilitation, and ultimately returning individuals to our communities better prepared to live productive, law-abiding lives," Sheriff Gary Long said. "That mission is undermined when illegal drugs, contraband, corruption, organized criminal activity, and the influence of criminal street gangs are allowed to flourish inside our correctional facilities."

Long urged voters to question candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Georgia State Senate and Georgia House of Representatives about their concrete plans for prison reform.

"If the answer is 'We will start discussions,' that is no longer good enough," Long said. "Georgians have heard promises like that for far too long. The time for discussions has passed. The time for leadership, decisive action, measurable results, and accountability is now."

"Until Georgia regains control of its prisons from the criminal organizations that profit from violence, drugs, and contraband, our communities will continue to feel the effects long after offenders are released," Long added. "Solving this crisis is not just about protecting our prisons—it is about protecting every citizen of Georgia."