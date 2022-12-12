Butts County deputy stalked ex-girlfriend in 3 counties, GBI says

article

A Butts County deputy is facing multiple charges after officials say he stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend in multiple Georgia counties.

Officials say 55-year-old Flovilla resident Marlin Moultrie is charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Pike County Sheriff's Office asked the agency to investigate Moultrie over allegations he was stalking a woman from the county with whom he had been in a relationship.

Investigators allege that once the relationship ended, Moultrie stalked his victim and harassed her in three counties.

Moultrie was booked at the Pike County, Upson County, and Spalding County jails.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888 or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).