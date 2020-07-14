Butterfly Encounter lands at the Chattahoochee Nature Center

Reservations are required and masks are abundant, but aside from the obvious changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, staffers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center say their popular Butterfly Encounter will provide the same magical experience for visitors this year.

This year’s Butterfly Encounter opened last month will will continue daily through August 2nd, welcoming visitors into a butterfly-filled tent and allowing them to see the delicate winged creatures closer than ever before. If you’ve seen the Butterfly Encounter on Good Day Atlanta in the past, you know it results in some amazing pictures and videos — especially as the sun heats up the tent and wakes the flying insects. And this year, there will even be more space inside the enclosure — the Chattahoochee Nature Center is requiring visitors to buy tickets in advance and for a specific date and time, so that capacity inside the encounter will be reduced.

Meanwhile, throughout the Chattahoochee Nature Center, staffers say they’ve put separate entrances and exits in place, in order to reduce cross-traffic and to help visitors maintain social distance. Visitors should also know that all transactions will be credit card only — no cash accepted.

Hours for this year’s Butterfly Encounter are 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and Noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is included with General Admission, which costs $10 for adults, $7 for those 65 and older and students, and $6 for children ages three to 12. To buy tickets and make a reservation, click here.

Of course, after many years of enjoying the Butterfly Encounter, we wanted to spend a morning there again and get the information on this year’s changes. Click the video player in this article to check it out.