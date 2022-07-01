Passengers prepare for busy Fourth of July travel day at Atlanta airport

The world's busiest airport is getting ready to be even busier as travelers head off for the holidays.

Friday will be one of the busiest days of the Fourth of July weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Passengers are just hoping their flight doesn't get delayed or canceled.

Airport officials say they expect around 1.7 million passengers to pass through the terminal between June 30 and July 5.

AAA forecasted 3.55 million Americans to fly in the same time span - an increase of 1.5% over last year, but over 9% fewer than in 2019.

On Friday, flight tracker Flight Aware reported there are already at 15 cancelations and 30 delays Friday at Atlanta's airport. That number will just increase as the day goes on.

Metro Atlanta resident Amoy Johnson is one of the unlucky travelers who found out her flight had been canceled when she got to the airport.

"I could have been sleeping," Johnson told FOX 5's Brooke Zauner. "I woke up like 2 a.m. to get ready to get here."

Officials say that local, state, and federal law enforcement will "maintain a robust and visible presence" at the airport to ensure all passengers stay safe.

An American Airlines check in counter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. (Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images Expand

Tips for Fourth of July travel at Atlanta's airport

Atlanta airport officials recommend arriving two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Mass transit like MARTA and rideshare options like Uber and Lyft may save time and east congestion.

Check parking options, security wait times, and open concessionaires on ATL.com.

Follow @ATLAirport on Twitter for more live updates.