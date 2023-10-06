Busy day at Atlanta airport, could break record for most passengers in a single day

article

It's a very busy travel day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to a tweet by TSA Southeast, more than 100,000 passengers are expected to pass through their security checkpoints today. TSA Southeast also says that its is possible that the airport will break its single-day volume record.

The airport also tweeted that today is a busy travel day and passengers should arrive at least 2 hours prior to domestic departure and 3 hours for international flights.

A check of the wait times at 12:30 p.m. indicated that passengers are waiting between 20 and 22 minutes at the domestic checkpoints and 10 minutes at the international checkpoint.

Monday, Oct. 9, is Columbus Day. That means many people have a 3-day weekend.