Businesses starting to reopen today in Georgia

A number of Georgia businesses that have been shut down since the coronavirus started to spread are reopening Friday. This is the first step in Governor Brian Kemp's plan to get the state's economy moving again.

Gyms, salons, barbershops, bowling alleys, and tattoo parlors can now start doing business again. Restaurants and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Bars, nightclubs, and amusement parks will remain closed until further notice.

The governor said he consulted with scientific experts as well as members of the business community about a staggered opening. He called for social distancing and other steps to be taken.

Following the governor's announcement this week to reopen Georgia, President Donald Trump expressed concerns over Kemp's plan.

"I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp," President Trump said during his daily briefing Thursday afternoon. "I don't want this thing to flare up because you're deciding to do something that is not in the guidelines."

The president's disapproval of Kemp's decision has made things tougher for many business owners, workers, and customers, with many second-guessing their plans to reopen.

However, while some business owners are hesitant, others are taking advantage of the governor lifting the shelter in place order. FOX 5 spoke with several businesses putting precautions in place to keep employees and customers safe, such as Salon Gloss in Woodstock. The salon, which has been closed for five weeks, plans to take the temperature of each customer, give them hand sanitizer followed by a mask and gloves.

Georgia coronavirus cases have risen past 21,000 and unemployment claims for another 244,000 Georgia workers were processed last week.

