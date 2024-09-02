Bus in fatal Mississippi crash was traveling from Atlanta to Dallas

In Brief Fatal crash: Seven dead, 37 injured in Mississippi bus accident. Victims identified: All who died were Mexican nationals, including two siblings. Cause: NTSB reports tire failure as a likely cause of the crash.



A tragic bus crash in Mississippi early Saturday morning claimed the lives of seven people and left 37 others injured. The 2018 Volvo bus, traveling from Atlanta to Dallas, veered off the road and rolled over on Interstate 20, just outside of Vicksburg.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mississippi bus crash kills 7, injures dozens; tire failure blamed

All seven victims were Mexican nationals, as confirmed by Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Bárcena on Sunday via X (formerly Twitter). The bus was operated by Autobuses Regiomontanos, a company that provides transportation services between Mexico and multiple locations in the United States, according to company spokesperson Miranda Fernandez, according to CNN.

Among the victims were a 8-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, both of whom were siblings. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that the bus experienced a tire failure prior to the crash, which is believed to have contributed to the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the information about the deceased siblings. According to New York Times, the younger child was a boy and the older sibling was female. The boy's age was also updated to 8 from 6.