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Burtgers Food Truck serves up cheese-dipped smash burgers

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Burgers With Buck
Published July 31, 2026 8:37 AM EDT
Published July 31, 2026 8:37 AM EDT
Burgers with Buck: Burtgers Food Truck
Burgers with Buck: Burtgers Food Truck

Burgers with Buck: Burtgers Food Truck

Created by Atlanta native Robert "Bert" and his team, Burtgers Food Truck is making waves across the metro area with its interactive "dip-and-crunch" smash burgers and beef-tallow-fried sides.

The Brief

    • Owner Robert earned the nickname "Bert" growing up in Norcross, leading to the playful name "Burtgers" ("Burgers with a T").
    • The signature "Big Black Box" meal allows customers to dip their smash burger into warm melted cheese and coat it with bacon bits, Hot Cheetos, or Dorito crumbs.
    • All side options—including garlic Parmesan fries and Buffalo lemon pepper cheese curds—are fried in beef tallow.

ATLANTA - FOX 5’s Burgers with Buck took a unique turn this week as host Buck checked out a rising local food truck that pulled directly into the backyard of the FOX 5 studios. Created by Atlanta native Robert "Bert" and his team, Burtgers Food Truck is making waves across the metro area with its interactive "dip-and-crunch" smash burgers and beef-tallow-fried sides.

Robert grew up in the Norcross area and had no formal commercial kitchen background before starting his culinary journey. The concept began in 2021 as a simple idea written down on a notepad.

Unlike traditional burger spots that rely on a single house sauce, Burtgers offers five distinct house-made sauces, including the "OG Moose"—a recipe passed down from Robert's brother.

The food truck's headline offering is "The Big Black Box," which encourages diners to play with their food:

  • The Smash Burger: Double smash patties prepared fresh on the flat top.  
  • The Cheese Dip: Customers take the burger and submerge it into a cup of warm cheese.  
  • The Crunchy Coating: The cheese-coated burger is dipped into a bed of crushed bacon bits, Hot Cheetos, or Dorito crumbs for a crunchy, savory bite.

To complement the burgers, every side dish on the truck is fried in beef tallow. Popular side options include garlic Parmesan fries and Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in a custom Buffalo lemon pepper seasoning.

Burtgers Food Truck regularly pops up at local breweries, festivals, and private catering events throughout Metro Atlanta. Fans can track weekly locations and pop-up schedules on Instagram at @burgers.food.truck.

The Source: This story was created from the Burgers with Buck on-air segment featured on Good Day Atlanta on July 31, 2026.

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