Burtgers Food Truck serves up cheese-dipped smash burgers

The Brief Owner Robert earned the nickname "Bert" growing up in Norcross, leading to the playful name "Burtgers" ("Burgers with a T"). The signature "Big Black Box" meal allows customers to dip their smash burger into warm melted cheese and coat it with bacon bits, Hot Cheetos, or Dorito crumbs. All side options—including garlic Parmesan fries and Buffalo lemon pepper cheese curds—are fried in beef tallow.



FOX 5’s Burgers with Buck took a unique turn this week as host Buck checked out a rising local food truck that pulled directly into the backyard of the FOX 5 studios. Created by Atlanta native Robert "Bert" and his team, Burtgers Food Truck is making waves across the metro area with its interactive "dip-and-crunch" smash burgers and beef-tallow-fried sides.

Robert grew up in the Norcross area and had no formal commercial kitchen background before starting his culinary journey. The concept began in 2021 as a simple idea written down on a notepad.

Unlike traditional burger spots that rely on a single house sauce, Burtgers offers five distinct house-made sauces, including the "OG Moose"—a recipe passed down from Robert's brother.

The food truck's headline offering is "The Big Black Box," which encourages diners to play with their food:

The Smash Burger: Double smash patties prepared fresh on the flat top.

The Cheese Dip: Customers take the burger and submerge it into a cup of warm cheese.

The Crunchy Coating: The cheese-coated burger is dipped into a bed of crushed bacon bits, Hot Cheetos, or Dorito crumbs for a crunchy, savory bite.

To complement the burgers, every side dish on the truck is fried in beef tallow. Popular side options include garlic Parmesan fries and Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in a custom Buffalo lemon pepper seasoning.

Burtgers Food Truck regularly pops up at local breweries, festivals, and private catering events throughout Metro Atlanta. Fans can track weekly locations and pop-up schedules on Instagram at @burgers.food.truck.