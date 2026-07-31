Burtgers Food Truck serves up cheese-dipped smash burgers
ATLANTA - FOX 5’s Burgers with Buck took a unique turn this week as host Buck checked out a rising local food truck that pulled directly into the backyard of the FOX 5 studios. Created by Atlanta native Robert "Bert" and his team, Burtgers Food Truck is making waves across the metro area with its interactive "dip-and-crunch" smash burgers and beef-tallow-fried sides.
Robert grew up in the Norcross area and had no formal commercial kitchen background before starting his culinary journey. The concept began in 2021 as a simple idea written down on a notepad.
Unlike traditional burger spots that rely on a single house sauce, Burtgers offers five distinct house-made sauces, including the "OG Moose"—a recipe passed down from Robert's brother.
The food truck's headline offering is "The Big Black Box," which encourages diners to play with their food:
- The Smash Burger: Double smash patties prepared fresh on the flat top.
- The Cheese Dip: Customers take the burger and submerge it into a cup of warm cheese.
- The Crunchy Coating: The cheese-coated burger is dipped into a bed of crushed bacon bits, Hot Cheetos, or Dorito crumbs for a crunchy, savory bite.
To complement the burgers, every side dish on the truck is fried in beef tallow. Popular side options include garlic Parmesan fries and Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in a custom Buffalo lemon pepper seasoning.
Burtgers Food Truck regularly pops up at local breweries, festivals, and private catering events throughout Metro Atlanta. Fans can track weekly locations and pop-up schedules on Instagram at @burgers.food.truck.
The Source: This story was created from the Burgers with Buck on-air segment featured on Good Day Atlanta on July 31, 2026.