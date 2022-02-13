Expand / Collapse search
Burn ban issued in White County after fire burns acres of land

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
White County
Dangerous fire conditions in White County

Public safety officials in White County said there is a burn ban in effect on Feb. 13 in White County.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are warning north Georgia residents to watch out for strong winds and dangerous fire conditions.

Public safety officials in White County said there is a burn ban in effect. 

The ban comes after a five-acre fire broke out in the area.

No structures are involved, but low humidity and high winds make conditions dangerous.

The ban is in effect for at least four hours today. 

Officials said high fire danger conditions can be expected.

