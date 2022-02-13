Burn ban issued in White County after fire burns acres of land

Authorities are warning north Georgia residents to watch out for strong winds and dangerous fire conditions.

Public safety officials in White County said there is a burn ban in effect.

The ban comes after a five-acre fire broke out in the area.

No structures are involved, but low humidity and high winds make conditions dangerous.

The ban is in effect for at least four hours today.

Officials said high fire danger conditions can be expected.

