Burglary suspect caught on camera in the act at Downtown business

An Atlanta police officer is being credited with catching a burglary suspect in the act. That suspect is now being investigated in connection to other possible crimes.

Nouan Phouanesouvanh was charged in connection to an early morning break-in at a deli and pub located along Elliott Street SW near Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 19, police said. Atlanta police released the bodycam video from the incident.

The video shows the officer walking up to the front door with the owner, who opens the door. The officer then quickly shouts for the suspect, later identified as Phouanesouvanh, to get down. The officer then puts him under arrest.

In a Facebook post, the Atlanta Police Department credits the officer writing in part:

"We want to thank Officer Craddock and the responding officers for their quick response and overall handling of this incident, as well as their daily dedication in serving their community. The city of Atlanta is safer with all of you on patrol."

Police said Phouanesouvanh had a package reported stolen from a nearby home. The APD Burglary Unit said he is currently under investigation for similar crimes.

Phouanesouvanh was booked into the Fulton County jail.

