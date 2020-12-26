Burglary seen on video carrying handgun breaks into Chamblee apartments

Police said they have released images from a burglary that happened last Saturday at a Chamblee apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize the gun-wielding suspect and his accomplice.

It happened at the Anderson at Clairmont apartments located in the 2500 block of Northeast Expressway on Dec. 19 around 7:22 p.m.

Chamblee police released a video of two men entering one of at least three apartments in the complex that night.

Police released these images of burglary suspects wanted for breaking into the Anderson at Clairmont apartments in Chamblee on Dec. 19, 2020. (Chamblee Police Department)

The first suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie with stripes down the sleeves, dark-colored pants, Nike shoes, a surgical mask, and was seen holding a handgun.

Police released these images of burglary suspects wanted for breaking into the Anderson at Clairmont apartments in Chamblee on Dec. 19, 2020. (Chamblee Police Department)

Advertisement

The second suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a logo on the front, dark jeans, black and white shoes, and a surgical mask. The second suspect was carrying a screwdriver.

Police released these images of burglary suspects wanted for breaking into the Anderson at Clairmont apartments in Chamblee on Dec. 19, 2020. (Chamblee Police Department)

Police said the pair made off with several items of jewelry and electronics.

Anyone who recognized the men should call the Chamblee Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.