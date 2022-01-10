Burglar store pressure washer, tools from Gilmer County elementary school

article

Someone broke into a Gilmer County elementary school over the weekend and stolen several maintenance items, the sheriff’s office said.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office released images from surveillance showing the theft that happened at Mountain View Elementary sometime between 1:20 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies said the burglar stole a green pressure washer, a backpack sprayer, and other tools.

The crook was wearing a camouflage coat, blue jeans, boggan, and a face-covering over the mouth.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-635-4646 or Gilmer Dispatch after hours at 706-635-8911.

