The Brief Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect who shattered glass, damaged an ATM with a saw and ran away empty-handed. Surveillance video shows a person in a bright orange puffer jacket, dark shorts and yellow boots working on the ATM. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta could earn a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Glass shattered across a storefront floor in southwest Atlanta early on Nov. 13 as a suspect used a saw to target an ATM before running away without getting inside, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a burglary call at Our Best Laundry located at 3202 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW on Nov. 13, after an employee arrived and found shattered business glass and a damaged security door. Investigators say the suspect used a saw to damage an ATM while trying to get inside, then ran from the scene without succeeding.

Surveillance footage and still photos show a person wearing an orange puffer jacket, dark beanie, dark shorts and tan or yellow boots outside the glass doors and inside by an ATM and a bill-to-bill exchanger. In the video clips, the person strikes and breaks the glass door, climbs through and spends minutes cutting and prying near the machine before leaving.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Surveillance footage shows a suspect holding a saw outside a glass storefront door during an attempted ATM burglary on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta as police seek public help to identify the person and offer up to a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward on November 13, 2026 (Atlanta Police Department).

Crime Stoppers tip appeal

What you can do:

Atlanta police released the surveillance video and photos as investigators work to identify the suspect. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSGA.

Tipsters do not have to share their names or any identifying details to qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the suspect's name or confirmed whether the person worked alone or used a vehicle to leave the area. Police also have not shared the name of the business or listed an exact dollar amount for the damage to the glass, security door and ATM.