Burgers with Buck: Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

You may remember Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours from their previous location in Decatur, but these days their “good simple food” concept is alive and well in West Midtown.

Chef Deborah VanTrece owns Twisted Soul and her influence and inspiration can be seen and tasted throughout the menu. You could call it traditional soul food, with a modern twist… hence the name.

Case in point, Grandma Lueticia’s Double Cheeseburger. A delicious and quite substantial burger inspired by Chef VanTrece’s own Grandma Lueticia, but with a (there’s that word again) twist. This burger isn’t prepared in a cast iron skillet and served on white bread the way Grandma used to do it, but it does invoke pleasant memories of burger eating days gone by.

Grandma Lueticia’s Double Cheeseburger begins with two large, grass fed, Angus beef patties with their house blend seasoning and cheddar cheese. Pretty good start, huh? The pair are served over a house made remoulade sauce and on a brioche bun that is lightly toasted with butter. In between, you’ll find black pepper caramelized onions, tomato, mixed green lettuce, and house made spicy pickles. The piled high burger is served with house fries and a knife stuck through the middle of it to help hold it all together. For some, the knife, along with a fork, can be used to help consume the rather tall creation. While there is certainly no shame in that, by now surely you know that is not how #BurgersWithBuck rolls.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in West Midtown Atlanta.

Whether you use utensils, or our preferred “caveman” approach, #BWB believes you will not be disappointed. A word of warning though, get some extra napkins.

For more information about Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours including the location, menu and hours of operation, go to their website.

